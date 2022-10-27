Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman 2’ may not release until 2025

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:04 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

‘The Batman’, released in March of 2022, was a superhit and also starred Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

Hyderabad: If you loved watching Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s version of ‘Batman’ and are eagerly waiting for the next instalment, then there’s some rather depressing news for you. As per the latest reports, ‘Batman 2’ is not expected to release until 2025.

‘The Batman’, released in March of 2022, was a superhit and also starred Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. The film sees Batman, who has been fighting crime in Gotham City for two years, uncover corruption while pursuing the Riddler (Dano), a serial killer who targets Gotham’s elite.

The film grossed over $770 million against a $185–200 million budget, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2022.

In April, Warner Bros. made a formal announcement about the sequel. The existence of Barry Keoghan’s Joker in ‘The Batman 2’ has not yet been verified. Although there haven’t been many updates on the sequel since then, the franchise’s reach has widened.

Matt Reeves has not yet given the studio a completed script. ‘The Batman 2’ won’t likely be launched until 2025 at the earliest because of this. To adhere to such a schedule, the sequel would need to start shooting in 2023–2024, giving Reeves another year or two to complete the script and all other pre-production tasks, as per ‘Screen Rant’.