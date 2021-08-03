Robin Hood Army to vaccinate 1.5 lakh persons by August 15

The initiative #mission28states is a national effort in which RHA volunteers would bring together civic society supported by WhatsApp, Uber and Google to feed the hungry and ensuring people are vaccinated

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: Robin Hood Army (RHA), a volunteer-based zero funds organisation is collaborating with WhatsApp, Uber and Google to bring together volunteers who will help vaccinate 1.5 lakh Indians and serve five million meals to those most affected by the pandemic across the country by August 15.

The initiative #mission28states is a national effort in which RHA volunteers would bring together civic society supported by three leading technology firms to feed the hungry and ensuring people are vaccinated before a third wave.

“The pandemic has been devastating for lakhs of families and widened inequities across our communities. While the government and administrations are doing their best, it is important that civic society steps up and contribute. In the lead up to our Independence Day, this year through the support of WhatsApp, Uber and Google, the RHA will mobilise 1.5 lakh people to get the vaccine and at least five million meals are served between July 31 and August,” Neel Ghose, Founder, Robin Hood Army said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .