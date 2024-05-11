| Rohini Iyer Proud Of Indian Film Industry Doesnt Want To Be Compared To Hollywood

Rohini Iyer proud of Indian film industry, doesn’t want to be compared to Hollywood

Iyer also highlighted the distinctive strength of the Indian entertainment industry and showcased its significance on the global stage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 05:01 PM

Rohini Iyer

Rohini Iyer passionately advocated for the empowerment of women professionals and the breaking of glass ceilings while speaking at a fireside chat in New York City.

Addressing the audience on the subject of women shattering the glass ceiling, Iyer delivered a powerful message, stating that it only takes one individual to break through the barriers with a hammer of determination and resilience.

Furthermore, she challenged the traditional labels associated with the Indian film industry, expressing her disdain for the term ‘Bollywood’. She emphasised, “In my industry, which is the Indian film industry, I don’t even call it Bollywood because it feels like stereotyping such a beautiful industry. Why do we need to compare ourselves to Hollywood? We are very good and very secure on our own.”

Meanwhile, during her stay in New York City, Rohini Iyer met Jessel Taank, star of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’, for a delightful lunch at the famed eatery Bungalow, owned by chef Vikas Khanna.

Iyer and Taank shared moments of camaraderie over delectable dishes curated by Chef Vikas. The meeting provided an opportunity for the two influential women to exchange ideas, insights, and experiences from their respective careers.

Taank, known not only for her presence on reality television but also as a fashion icon and entrepreneur, found common ground with Iyer, whose entrepreneurial endeavours have been very successful in the entertainment industry.