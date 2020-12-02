Role of Ambedkar in drafting Constitution discussed

This enabled the students to comprehend its importance. Grade wise activities were also conducted.

Akshara Vaagdevi International School celebrated Constitution Day on 26th November to commemorate the adoption of our Indian Constitution. Principal Vanaja read out the Preamble of the Constitution reaffirming our commitment to upholding its ideology.

Speaking on the significance of Constitution Day Rajeshwari shared PPT slides. She gave an insight into the salient features of the Indian Constitution and the vision of Dr. BR Ambedkar and the role he played in drafting the Constitution.

This enabled the students to comprehend its importance. Grade wise activities were also conducted. Grade V and VI students spoke on Introduction to Constitution, while Grade VII and VIII spoke on knowing our Constitution.

Students of Grade IX and X took part in a debate to discuss Constitution and its role in fighting Covid-19. These activities helped the students to imbibe the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution.

