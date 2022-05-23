Rotary Club of Secunderabad Icons orgainses annual event

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:59 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: The Rotary Club of Secunderabad Icons organised its annual event of District Governor’s good will visit at Hotel Royal Reve Secunderabad, a press release said. The annual event was organised under the leadership of president, Rotary Club of Secunderabad Icons, Alex Ganta.

On the occasion of the annual event, Dr. GVJA Harshavardhan, a pioneer in the development of polio and rotavirus vaccine was awarded the Rotary Vocational Excellency Lifetime Award while karate queen and self-defence trainer, Lakshmi Samrajyam was awarded Rotary Vocational service award.

The district governor spelt out the contribution of Rotary to society. A new club Rotaract Club of Panineeya Dental College was newly inducted. Rotarian K Prabhakar, Governor of District 3150 along with Assistant Governor, Rotarian Sirish Akula, were present on the occasion.