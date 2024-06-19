Rotten tomatoes, expired items found in raid on hotel and bakery in Sangareddy

About five kg of rotten tomatoes were found. The trays used in the hotel had gathered rust while the entire kitchen was unhygienic, the official said, adding that they seized expired tutti fruity, baking powder, all-time cake mix, food colours, jam, lolly candy and other items.

19 June 2024

Sangareddy: Food safety authorities of Sangareddy led by Food Inspector Dharmendar raided Shine Bawarchi and Karachi Bakery on Tuesday and found rotten tomatoes, expired food items and unhygienic premises.

The his team collected samples of the food items and sent them to the lab. Action will be taken based on the lab reports on these eateries, they said. In a press statement on Wednesday, Dharmendar said they found rotten tomatoes in the deep freezer and non-vegetarian and vegetarian stored in the same freezer at Shine Bawarchi.

The Food Inspector said they also seized milk bread, short bun, round bun, biscuits, and rusk worth Rs 8,320 which had no labels on them. Later, the Food Safety team raided Karachi Bakery, also called Snack King, where they found expired date button mushrooms, mala strawberries, and several others.

Dharmendar warned management of hotels, bakeries, and other eateries of strict action if they failed to follow the norms. They were also asked to renew their licenses immediately.