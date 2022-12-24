Get your plum cake for Christmas from these iconic bakeries in Hyderabad

Here are some of the best bakeries in Hyderabad that have been around for decades and also that have won hearts in a much shorter time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:01 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: Christmas is just one sleep away and you might be super excited about décor, lights, and food. But the joy is incomplete without biting into a piece of the moist plum cake.

Here are some of the best bakeries in Hyderabad that have been around for decades and also that have won hearts in a much shorter time.

Golden Bakery

Golden Bakery was established over 75 years ago in Secunderabad and serves treats such as cakes, pastries, cookies, snacks, puddings, mousse, cheesecakes, and muffins. Their plum cake is one of their oldest standing items. When the season rolls around, you will find long queues outside the bakery with patrons waiting for the cakes to finish baking.

Real Bakery

This 100-year-old bakery, currently run by a mother-son duo at Tarnaka, is known for its rich plum cake. They start receiving orders in November. Apart from plum cakes, the bakery is also well-known for its guava cheesecake.

Karachi Bakery

A staggering chronicle of six decades and still going strong, Karachi Bakery has emerged as a true icon of Hyderabad baking. It is a hub for cake enthusiasts. Nevertheless, the star of the show is their buttery and smooth plum cake. If you plan on getting a fresh plum cake on a budget, Karachi Bakery has to be on the top of your list. They have over 15 stores located in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Subhan Bakery

Located in Nampally, Subhan Bakery has completed more than six decades in the business of making a wide variety of lip-smacking baked products. During Christmas, this store is filled with special bread, cookies, and traditional plum cakes. Their dry fruit plum cake is highly recommended.

John’s Bakery

For a lot of Hyderabadi households, Christmas is incomplete without a bite of the succulent plum cake from this nondescript bakery in Abids. The place, which is known for its plum cake, still remains a hot favourite for a lot of older Hyderabadi families who make their yearly trip to pick up this must-have festive special.

Trio-La Pâtisserie

From fruit cakes to rum cakes to bread, Trio-La Patisserie in Secunderabad has it all. However, they specialise in plum cakes which are available only during the Christmas season. The bakery also says that they use homemade butter and spice mix to bake their cakes. People flock to this store during the festive season to get their hands on the most delicious plum cakes.