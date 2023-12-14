Thursday, Dec 14, 2023
Hyderabad: Gas cylinder explosion at Karachi Bakery leaves 15 injured; CM expresses shock

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident, even though its cause is still under investigation.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 03:26 PM, Thu - 14 December 23
Photo: ANI

Hyderabad:  A gas cylinder explosion occurred at a godown of the well-known Karachi Bakery in Gaganpahad under Shamshabad RGIA Police Station limits on Thursday. 15 workers reportedly suffered burn injuries in the accident.

Eight of the injured were rushed to DRDO Hospital in Kanchanbagh after the incident, even as the cause of it is still unclear. Six of the 15 are said to be in a serious condition.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took to X to express his shock over the incident. “Chief Minister Revanth Anumula has expressed shock over the incident of fire in Karachi Bakery Godown. Officials told the CM that most of the injured were workers from Uttar Pradesh. CM Revanth Reddy ordered the concerned authorities to immediately provide better medical treatment to the 15 workers who were injured in the accident (sic),” Telangana CMO wrote.

