Rowdy-sheet opened against woman in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 July 2024, 01:45 PM

Mancherial: Police opened a rowdy-sheet against a woman who was a leader of Progressive Organisation for Women (POW) in Chennur on Saturday.

Chennur Inspector K Ravinder said that the accused woman was Maddela Bhavani from Srirampur. She was allegedly interfering in land disputes and terrorizing people. Seven cases were registered against her in Chennur police station, while she was booked in a case in Kotapalli police station. A rowdy-sheet was already opened against her in Chennur police station.

The Inspector warned that the Preventive Detention (PD) Act would be invoked against the woman if she did not mend her ways. The Act would be invoked against those who indulge in land disputes, illegal activities, smuggling of contraband substances, and disturb the law and order of a region, he stated.