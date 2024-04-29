Royal Club win Hyderabad Hockey Cup 5 a side tourney

Royal Club defeated SAI Hostel 6-4 to clinch the Hyderabad Hockey Cup 5 a side title at Ramleela playground Chintal Basti, Khairatabad on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 10:38 PM

Royal Club BHEL with the winners' trophy in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Royal Club BHEL emerged winners of the Hyderabad Hockey Cup 5 a side tournament at Ramleela playground Chintal Basti, Khairatabad on Monday.

In the final, Royal Club defeated SAI Hostel 6-4 to clinch the title. Earlier in the semifinal matches, Royal Club edged past Army 13 Dogra 3-2 and SAI Hostel defeated Gymkhana 4-2 to book their places in the summit clash of the championship.

Results: Final: Royal Club BHEL 6 bt SAI hostel 4; Semifinals: Royal Club 3 bt Army 13 Dogra 2, SAI Hostel 4 bt Gymkhana 2; Third place: Army Dogra 2 bt Gymkhana 0.