RPF recovers stolen property worth Rs 39.8L in January

The protection force personnel during the month also provided help in retrieving more than 209 belongings of passengers valued at more than Rs 49.3 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Mon - 20 February 23

Hyderabad: As part of Rail Suraksha, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested 60 offenders and recovered stolen property worth Rs 39.8 lakhs while registering 50 cases against them, during the month of January.

The RPF personnel during the month also provided help in retrieving more than 209 belongings of passengers valued at more than Rs 49.3 lakh, a press release said. Under Operation NARCOS, the force confiscated ganja valued more than Rs 32.5 lakh with the arrest of seven persons during January.

Also Read Secunderabad RPF rescues 525 children in 2022

As part of Operation Nanhe Faristey, the RPF is engaged in identifying and rescuing children in need of care and protection for those who are lost/separated from their family due to various reasons. The RPF/SCR provided safety for 82 children (69 boys 13 girls) during the month.

Acting against human trafficking under Operation AAHT, 18 boys were rescued from the clutches of six traffickers. Liquor that was being transported illegally through trains was also seized and suspects nabbed.

To curb the activities of touts and make railway tickets available to the common man, under Operation Upalabdh, the RPF teams in the month of January registered 13 cases and arrested 13 touts from whom 106 live tickets valued Rs 17.08 lakhs were seized.