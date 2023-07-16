RPF Secunderabad rescues 9 child trafficking victims

The operation was successful and 9 child victims were rescued along with 4 traffickers, who were coming from Bihar and Jharkhand. Later, the GRP, Kazipet registered a case for further legal action.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:23 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad Division in rescue operation conducted in collaboration with the NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, GRP, CWC and DCPU, has successfully rescued 9 child trafficking victims and detained 4 traffickers.

Based on intelligence generated from continuous data analysis by the RPF’s Cyber Cell, on July 14, the RPF personnel escorted Train No.12792 (Danapur-Secunderabad) Secunderabad SF Express from its starting point of jurisdiction i.e. Sirpur Kaghaznagar and conducted targeted raids from Sirpur Kaghaznagar to Kazipet station.

Debashmita C Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad division said that RPF Secunderabad has implemented several measures including deployment of additional RPF personal in railway stations, installation of CCTV cameras and awareness campaigns to rescue victims and arrest traffickers.

The RPF has also established a dedicated helpline (139) for public to report suspected cases of trafficking. “The RPF Secunderabad, under Operation AAHT in 2022, rescued 23 Children and arrested 6 traffickers and in 2023 rescued 215 children and arrested 105 traffickers, which is an increase of 835 percent in rescue of children and increase of 1650 percent in arrest of traffickers compared to the previous year,” the senior official in a press release said.