Nepali gang targets businessman’s house at Secunderabad

The family members of the watchman took care of the household chores at the house of the businessman as well.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:58 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

The family members of the watchman took care of the household chores at the house of the businessman as well.

Hyderabad: After a brief break, the Nepali gang struck again the city and targeted a businessman at Ramgopalpet in Secunderabad.

The businessman Rahul Goel, a resident of Ramgopalpet had employed a watchman who is a native of Nepal about five years ago. The family members of the watchman took care of the household chores at the house of the businessman as well.

On Sunday evening, Goel along with his family members had gone to a farm house in city outskirts to attend a function and stayed there for two days along.

On Tuesday evening, Goel returned home and noticed that the watchman and his family were missing. He checked the property and found huge amount of cash, gold ornaments, silver articles and other expensive items all worth around Rs. 4 to Rs. 5 crores are missing, said Ramgopalpet Inspector, G Lingeshwar Rao.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and formed several teams to nab the suspects involved in the case. The police suspect that the housemaid had alerted other gang members about the absence of her employer and all of them planned and carried out the heist.

The police checked the feed of surveillance cameras installed in the house and sought help of police in other States enroute to Nepal and to nab the offenders.