Bharat Gaurav ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ train commences journey from Secunderabad

The Bharat Gaurav trains from South Central Railway (SCR) continue to witness huge response from rail users.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Gaurav trains from South Central Railway (SCR) continue to witness huge response from rail users. The train, after completing seven trips, commenced its 8th trip from the Secunderabad railway station here on Wednesday.

The train commenced the journey with one of the senior citizens traveling by the train, Rajya Laxmi (66), flagging it off from the railway station, in the presence of senior railway officials.

It gives a unique opportunity to passengers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to visit some of the ancient and historical places in the country. Apart from Secunderabad, the train provides boarding and deboarding at Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Pendurthi and Vizianagaram across both States.

Passengers will be taken to important places like Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj over a period of 9 days. It consists of both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned coaches.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, expressing happiness over the response the train has been receiving, said it provides a great opportunity to pilgrim passengers to visit culturally prominent and historical places hassle free.

Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya

Itinerary: Secunderabad – Puri – Konark – Gaya – Varanasi – Ayodhya – Prayagraj- Secunderabad.

Duration: 8 Nights / 9 Days

Boarding / deboarding Stations: Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Pendurthi and Vizianagaram.

Cost Per Head (Including GST):

* Economy (SL): Rs. 15,075.

* Standard (3AC): Rs. 23,875.

* Comfort (2AC): Rs. 31,260.

For Bookings: IRCTC website: http://www.irctctourism.com.

For Counter booking contact:

Secunderabad: 040-27702407, 9701360701, 8287932228, 8287932229, 9110712752, 9390112760.

Vijayawada: 8287932312, 8287932311

Tirupati: 8287932313, 8287932317

Vishakhapatnam: 8287932318, 8287932225