‘RRR’ interval scene inspired by a 53-year-old storyline?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:06 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ has been the talk of the town since its release. Now, the film which is streaming on Netflix has yet again come to limelight for its intriguing storyline that sees resemblance with a 53-year-old film.

The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, revolves around the friendship between the odds – police and the thief. Written by prominent screenwriter and Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, ‘RRR’ seems to have an uncanny resemblance with one of his old films called ‘Manchi Mitrulu’, which was released in 1969.

Several netizens pointed out how the interval scene of Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is similar to ‘Manchi Mitrulu’ which featured actor Krishna as a thief and Shoban Babu as police. They become good friends without knowing each other’s professions. Later in the film, Krishna gets a huge shock when he sees Shoban Babu in a cop avatar in search of the thief. A similar setup is seen in ‘RRR’ where Jr NTR deciphers that Ram Charan is actually a cop towards the interval.

Several netizens also call the resemblance to be a repeat of old movies in a new style. So, what do you think?