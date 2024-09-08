Woman killed, three injured in lightning strike in Bhupalpally

Reports indicate that Ponaganti Sulochana and three others were working in the fields when they were struck by lightning.

By IANS Published Date - 8 September 2024, 10:57 AM

Representational Image

Bhupalpally: A 44-year-old woman was killed and another three were injured after they were struck by lightning in Shyamnagar village in the district on Saturday evening.

According to reports, Ponaganti Sulochana, along with three others were working in the fields, when they were struck by lightning. Sulochana died on the spot, while three others suffered injuries and were rushed to government hospital for treatment.