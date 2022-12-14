| Rs 1 Crore Research Grant From Ministry Of Electronics And It For Uoh Management Faculty

Rs 1 crore Research Grant from Ministry of Electronics and IT for UoH Management Faculty

The grant will help in developing a blockchain platform with a robo-advising facility for on-boarding of around 1 million farmers across India in the pilot phase.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:43 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: Professor Vijaya B Marisetty and Dr. Varsha Mamidi from the School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad, have been sanctioned a competitive research grant close to Rs 1 crore by the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The grant will help in developing a blockchain platform with a robo-advising facility for on-boarding of around 1 million farmers across India in the pilot phase. The platform enables farm producing organisations to engage with farming ecosystem players, including, lenders, input suppliers and output customers, a press release said.

Earlier, Prof. Marisetty and Dr. Mamidi had received blockchain use case grants through the Institution of Eminence (IoE) for developing cold chain logistics platforms for the pharma industry with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories as the industry partner. They have also won international blockchain hackathon in Dubai and blockchain hackathon run by National Payment Corporation of India.

Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH, said, “I am happy that a grant of this magnitude involving around 1 million farmers, will do wonders for the stature of University of Hyderabad.”