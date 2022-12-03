Saturday, Dec 3, 2022
Hyderabad University professor arrested for molesting foreign student

According to Police, the incident occurred on Friday when the girl student was called to the professor's residence on the pretext of giving her a book where the accused allegedly tried to molest her.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 12:33 PM, Sat - 3 December 22
Hyderabad: The police have registered a case and are questioning a University of Hyderabad  professor who is charged of  attempting to sexually assault a foreign woman student.
Even as protests rocked the university campus  after the foreign student complained of sexual assault by Prof Ravi Rajan, the Gachibowli police swung into action and picked up the senior faculty member of the university.
The complainant is learnt to have told the police that the professor took her out of the campus on the pretext of giving a book and attempted to assault her sexually.
According to senior officials of Madhapur police, a case under sec 354 has been registered by Gachibowli police and Prof Ranjan  was being questioned about the charges. Based on the details provided by the victim student, more  sections would be added, the official said.

