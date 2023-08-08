Rs 1 lakh assistance scheme for minorities: Distribution of cheques to commence from August 16 in TS

Selection and sanction of the financial assistance would be based on the proportion of the minority population in each constituency, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao reviewing implementation of assurances made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the floor of the House with ministers and officials.

Hyderabad: Distribution of cheques under the Rs 1 lakh assistance initiative for beneficiaries listed from minority communities will commence from August 16, according to Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday. As part of the first phase, he wanted the cheques to be distributed to 10,000 beneficiaries.

Reviewing implementation of assurances made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the floor of the House with ministers and officials, Harish Rao wanted release of an additional Rs 130 crore for this purpose. The government has already earmarked Rs 270 crore for implementing the scheme.

He said selection and sanction of the financial assistance would be based on the proportion of the minority population in each constituency henceforth, and urged officials to focus more on constituencies where the population of minorities was high. Several issues related to implementation of the Rs 1 lakh assistance to minorities came up for review along with the release of Overseas Scholarships, MTF, RTF, allocation of lands for graveyards, release of honorarium to the Imams and Mouzzins.

He asked officials to compile all requests received in the State for allotment of land for graveyards and Eidgahs and asked officials to expedite work in this direction. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohd Mahmood Ali, Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and senior officials were present.