Tribals to get financial aid on lines of Dalit Bandhu: KTR

He also said the Chief Minister was likely to enhance the Aasara pension amount as well for tribals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: After launching financial assistance schemes for dalits, backward classes and minorities, next in line for a similar welfare scheme from the State government are scheduled tribes and tribal communities.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao hinted as much when he said on Tuesday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was contemplating a new scheme for the welfare of tribals. He also said the Chief Minister was likely to enhance the Aasara pension amount as well for tribals.

Cautioning the people against false promises from political leaders who would approach them only when elections were round the corner, Rama Rao came down heavily on the Congress, stating that the party had done nothing for the people though it was in power for over 50 years. The people of Sircilla should question opposition parties on their failure in implementation of various welfare schemes which are now being implemented by the BRS government. He also cautioned the people against efforts to divide them in the name of caste and religion, and of attempts to woo voters using liquor and money.

“I will not distribute money and liquor to win an election. I strongly believe that I will win the polls only with the blessings of the people. If I am elected, I will take care of everybody without showing any discrimination in the name of caste and religion. Otherwise I will stay at the home,” Rama Rao said.

Speaking after distributing BC Bandhu cheques to beneficiaries at the Sircilla Integrated District Offices Complex, the Minister said the nine-year BRS regime under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao was a golden era for Telangana, with every section, every person across communities and age, from newborns to senior citizens, being provided benefits under various schemes.

As for the BC Bandhu initiative that provides financial aid of Rs.1 lakh to artisans and caste-based occupations from backward classes, the district administration had received 10,000 applications. About 600 beneficiaries were provided cheques on Tuesday. Another 600 would get the assistance next month, with every single eligible person to be covered in phases, he said.

All efforts would be made to eliminate poverty complete from the State, he said, adding that there was nothing for the people to worry as long as Chandrashekhar Rao was the Chief Minister.