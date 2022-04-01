Rs.1 lakh stolen from exhibition stall in star hotel in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:29 AM, Fri - 1 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons allegedly stole Rs.1 lakh from the counter of a temporary stall set up as part of an exhibition at a star hotel in Banjara Hills.

According to the complainant, Sandeep Sharma, the organiser of the stall, the incident could have occurred between March 29 to 30 during the exhibition.

On realising that the cash from the counter was missing, the organiser enquired with the hotel security.

On verifying CCTV footage, an unidentified woman was found moving suspiciously at the counter. The Punjagutta police are investigating. Efforts are on to identify the woman.

