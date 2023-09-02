‘Rs 118 crore is just a drop in ocean of Chandrababu scams’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

The Rs 118 crore which was not shown in Income Tax returns filed by Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu is just a drop in the ocean of his 'lakhs of crore scams'

Tadepalli: The Rs 118 crore which was not shown in Income Tax returns filed by Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu is just a drop in the ocean of his ‘lakhs of crore scams’, according to YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member V Vijay Sai Reddy.

Taking to Twitter, the MP alleged that Amaravati was a huge scam. “The Rs 118 crore which Chandrababu got from shell companies is like a drop in the ocean. The partner in the scam, Eswaran who was Singapore minister and close associate of Chandrababu, is already arrested. The irregularities in CRDA planning, purchase of assigned lands, and several lakh crore transactions are yet to see the light,” he stated.