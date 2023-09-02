Chandrababu’s corruption is exposed: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Alleging that Chandrababu was evading answers to IT department on corruption and was trying to bail himself out in the same of technical issues, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP president had been doing the same since years.

Tadepalli: The Income Tax department notices served on former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has exposed his corrupt practices, YSR Congress Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has observed.

Talking to media peCrsons here on Saturday, he said that the national media had reported the matter in full and wondered why Chandrababu was not speaking on it. He also recalled that IT department which conducted on the residences of Manoj Dev and Srinivas, had clearly stated that Chandrababu received funds from L and T, and Shapurjee Pallonjee through shell companies. “Why don’t Chandrababu and Lokesh speak on this?,” he asked.

The IT notices were served only when there was full information that Chandrababu had received kickbacks, he pointed out. “He did the same in Amaravati also, ensuring that all his people benefited. In the case of Polavaram project, Prime Minister himself said that Chandrababu used it as ATM,” he recalled.

The IT notice to Chandrababu had termed Rs.118 crore as undisclosed income which was said to be the kickbacks he received from sub-contracts of infrastructure companies in Amaravati works.