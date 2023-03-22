Rs 185 crore budget proposed for Vemulawada temple

Officials of the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple have prepared a budget with an estimate of Rs.185 crore for the financial year 2023-24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

File Photo

Rajanna-Sircilla: Officials of the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada, have prepared a budget with an estimate of Rs.185 crore for the financial year 2023-24. The budget proposal was sent to the Endowments Commissioner for approval.

While it is estimated to get a revenue of Rs.185 crore, an expenditure of Rs.184 crore was also proposed to be spent for the maintenance of the temple and to provide facilities to devotees.

In north Telangana, there is a tradition to have darshan of Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy before visiting the biennial tribal fair Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara.

So temple authorities have estimated the excess budget by taking into consideration the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara to be held in this financial year. In the financial year 2021-22, the shrine got an additional income of Rs.87 crore due to the jatara, officials said.

It was estimated in the budget that shrine will get Rs.41 crore revenue through reinvesting the temple deposits, Rs.31 crore through Abhishekam, Annapuja, and Kode Mokku, Rs.30 crore through hundi and gifts, Rs.21 crore through selling prasadams and others, Rs.18 crore with warehouse adjustment, Rs.13 crore through leases and licenses and Rs.8 crore through annadanam donations and deposits. It will also get Rs.5 crore interest on deposits, Rs.4 crore through recoveries, Rs 3.50 crore from adopted temples, Rs 3.60 crore through guest house rents and so on.

When it comes to expenditure, it is proposed to reinvest Rs 46 crore, spent Rs 32.20 crore for salaries and administration, Rs 18 crore each for the preparation of prasadams and adjustment of central godown, Rs 8 crore for the maintenance of annadana programme, Rs 6 crore for new investments and Rs 5 crore for the maintenance of adopted temples.

It was also proposed to take up various constructions with Rs 4 crore, Rs 3.27 crore to purchase electricity, maintain power supply system and water supply, Rs 3 crore for sanitation maintenance, Rs 2.80 crore for security, Rs 2.70 crore for Bharat gas maintenance and other facilities, Rs 2.50 crore for supply of prasadam to nithya kalyana devotees and Rs 2 crore to celebrate festivals.