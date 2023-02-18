Vemulawada temple to be developed with Rs 50 crore

Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said more developmental works would be taken up at the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada with Rs.50 crore to provide more facilities to devotees

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:33 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said more developmental works would be taken up at the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada with Rs.50 crore to provide more facilities to devotees.

The Minister on behalf of the State government presented silk cloths to the presiding deity on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri jatara held in the temple on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy extended Maha Shivaratri greetings to the devotees. Terming Vemulawada as the biggest Shiva temple, he said it was the favorite shrine for the poor as well.

Efforts were being made to provide all facilities to pilgrims with the support of the IT Minister KT Rama Rao and local MLA Ch Ramesh Babu. Based on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions, the temple tank was filled with Godavari water via the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

All facilities were provided for the devotees on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri jatara, he said.