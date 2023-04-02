Rs 23.52 crore sanctioned for roads, bridges in Nirmal: Indrakaran Reddy

Funds were being granted to lay new roads and to repair existing ones, helping people to easily reach the external world for various needs, said Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

File Photo.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy said the State government on Saturday sanctioned Rs 23.52 crore to lay black top roads, bridges, internal roads and drainages in remote tribal habitations of the district.

In a statement, Reddy said the State government was committed to develop tribal habitations of the district. The villages that were once deprived of basic amenities were now witnessing unprecedented growth. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had converted villages into gram panchayats. Funds were being granted to lay new roads and to repair existing ones, helping people to easily reach the external world for various needs.

He recounted that the tribal welfare department had already sanctioned Rs 49 crore for laying the roads to the tribal villages in the district. Black top roads would be laid in both Sarangapur and Mamada mandals with the help of the latest funds. Proposals were submitted requesting the government to release grants for the same, he said.

Also Read Telangana Govt will complete recruitment process in 5 months: Harish Rao