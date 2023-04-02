Telangana Govt will complete recruitment process in 5 months: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:12 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is greeting party workers in Siddipet on his way to Athmiya Sammenala, at Narayanraopet in Siddipet district on Sunday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) would complete the process of filling all vacancies notified by the government within five to six months.

Addressing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Atmeeya Sammelanam at Narayanraopet Mandal headquarters on Sunday, the Minister termed the TSPSC question paper leak an unfortunate incident. Criticising Opposition parties for accusing the State government of being responsible for the question paper leak, Rao called upon people to realise that the paper leakage was identified by the government and not by Opposition parties.

Calling up job aspirants not to fall prey to gimmicks by the Opposition parties, Rao asked them to keep preparing for the competitive examinations because the BRS government was very much committed to completing the recruitment process within five to six months in a transparent way. Lashing out at the BJP-led Centre for failing to fill up 16 lakh posts that were remaining vacant for years, the Minister said the unemployed youth in Telangana would also get their share of jobs if the Centre fills the vacancies.