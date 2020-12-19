Rs 3 crore worth drug seized in Hyderabad

On a tip off, the DRI Hyderabad teams on Friday seized the parcel bound to Australia, which was being sent through courier service.

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials seized one kilogram methamphetamine drug concealed in a consignment comprising food articles and destined to Sydney in Australia. The drug is approximately worth Rs 3 crore, the officials said.

On a tip off, the DRI Hyderabad teams on Friday seized the parcel bound to Australia, which was being sent through courier service.

“After carefully removing the packets containing the food items, which were used to cover the contraband, the officials found one kilogram of white crystalline methamphetamine, an amphetamine-type stimulant. A transparent plastic cover wrapped with thick black paper was used to conceal the drug,” the officials said.

Further investigation to trace the sender and the origin of the substance is under process.

