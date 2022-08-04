Rs 50 lakh will be allotted to each division under GWMC: Mayor Sudharani

Published Date - 08:47 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

GWMC Mayor Gundu Sudharani addressing the council meeting held in Warangal on Thursday.

Warangal: Mayor Gundu Sudharani on Thursday said that Rs 50 lakh will be allotted to each ward as part of the Pattana Pragathi programme under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. She also said that Rs 41.91 crore worth works were under progress under the ‘Pattana Pragathi’, while Rs 31.88 worth works were at tendering stage. The GWMC council meeting was held here on Thursday during which several corporators complained about leakages to Mission Bhagiratha pipelines.

Addressing the meeting, she said that Rs 151 crore worth works were taken up through the municipal general fund. “Around 1,163 works worth Rs 191.8 proposed under the GWMC are at tendering stage,” she said. While eight agenda items were placed before the meeting, six of them were approved by the council. Meanwhile, the Mayor said that they were yet to remove/demolish 212 dilapidated houses in the city. “We have so far ensured the demolition of 192 dilapidated houses against the total of 404,” Sudharani said.

“17 lakh saplings are ready in 22 nurseries for plantation under the Haritha Haram programme. One special officer has been appointed for each division to oversee the plantation drive. I appeal to each corporator to make Haritha Haram a grand success,” Sudharani said.

Meanwhile, the GWMC was able to resolve only 1802 complaints against the total 6224 complaints received during the 4th phase of ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme. GWMC Commissioner P Pravinya said that they would shift Annapurna canteen (free meals centre) to another location from the Zilla Parishad office in Hanamkonda as per the suggestion of MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar. Wardhannapet Aroori Ramesh, MLC Baswaraju Saraiah, corporators, and officials attended the council meeting.