Rs 500 cr proposed in Union Budget for cable bridge over Krishna river

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 04:44 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed Rs 500 crore in the Union Budget 2023-24 for the construction of the cable-stayed-cum-suspension bridge across the river Krishna between Somasila in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district and Sangameswaram in Nandyal district in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The total estimated cost of the project is about Rs 1,082.56 crore. The project once taken up would take about 30 months to be completed.

The demands for grants report released by the Union government recently revealed that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed Rs 6,612.44 crore in the 2023-24 budget for the construction of roads and bridges in Telangana and among the other demands Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the construction of the cable bridge over river Krishna.

After constant pursuit by the Telangana government, the Centre finally gave the approval for the project under the Bharatmala Pariyojana project. The two-storeyed cable bridge with a four-lane carriageway across the Krishna river was approved by the standing committee on finance for the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways last year.

The proposed Somasila-Siddeswaram bridge would cut short the distance and significantly reduce the travel time between Telangana and Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The distance by road between Kollapur in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana and Atmakur in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh is about 175 km and once the bridge was completed, those travelling from Hyderabad to Kadapa, Chittoor and Tirupati would not have to take a detour through Kurnool.

According to the State Roads and Buildings officials, the iconic bridge, once completed and functional, would reduce the distance between Hyderabad and the popular temple town of Tirupati by 80 km. Besides shortening distances, the bridge was expected to attract tourists to its picturesque location on the Srisailam reservoir backwaters in the Nallamala range.

The bridge would have several unique features such as the longest glass pedestrian walkway across a river, temple gopuram-like pylons, signature lighting and a large navigational span. The bridge has beautiful surroundings with the sprawling Srisailam reservoir surrounded by Nallamala forests and high mountains with huge tourist potentia, the officials explained.

Chief minister of the then united Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had promised to build the bridge and sanctioned Rs 50 crore, however, the project did not take off due to the 2009 elections. After the division of Andhra Pradesh and formation of Telangana in 2014, the Telangana government approved the bridge plan and sanctioned Rs 190 crore and urged the Andhra Pradesh government to release their portion of funds, however, it remained on paper.

Project Cost: Rs 1,082.56 crore

Budget Allocation: Rs 500 crore

Project Duration: 30 months

Distance Reduction: 80 km