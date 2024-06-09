Jurala and Srisailam receive first inflows of the year

By varun keval Published Date - 9 June 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: Both Jurala and Srisailam projects on Krishna river have received the first inflows of the year following heavy rains in the catchment area.

The average in flows received by Jurala project were in the range of 4000 cusecs and they added to the present storage level by one TMC so far. Srisailam project has started receiving average inflows of 3000 cusecs during the past 24 hours.

The Tungabhadra project is also receiving about 2600 cusecs since Saturday. Narayanpur dam in Karnataka has received the maximum of 4.5 tmc of water during the past four days and the inflows are in the range of 11,713 cusecs.

Almatti dam in Karnataka also started receiving average inflow of some 6000 cusecs and the volume is expected to rise in the next two days.

The present storage in Jurala touched 4.62 tmc as against the gross storage capacity of 9.66 tmc. Similarly the present storage level in Srisailam project is 3.52 tmc as against the gross storage capacity of 215 tmc.