Heavy rains: Almatti Dam gates lifted letting off 65000 cusecs

17 July 2024

Hyderabad: The gates of Almatti dam on the Krishna river in Karnataka were lifted late on Tuesday evening letting off 65000 cusecs of water. The project has for the last two days been receiving inflows of over one lakh cusecs.

Its downstream project, Narayanpur Dam, is also receiving adequate inflows and its gates are likely to be lifted by Wednesday.

With both the upper Krishna projects letting off their flood flows, the Ujjaini project in Karnataka and Jurala in Telangana will be the next beneficiaries. The Srisailam project will also receive inflows very soon, said officials.