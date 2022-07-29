| Rs 53 Crore Sanctioned For Retaining Wall Along Musi In Moosarambagh

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:42 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister T.Srinivas Yadav said that Rs 53 crore have been sanctioned for construction of a retaining wall along Musi river flowing through Moosarambagh.

The Minister said that the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works were taken up in the city to ensure low areas were not inundated.

Under SNDP, the storm water drain network in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and its vicinity were being revamped.

