Rs 61.29 lakh worth gravel mined illegally in Jeellacheruvu village: Police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 10:23 PM

Khammam: DCCB director Inturi Shekhar Rao and three others were arrested by Kusumanchi police based on a complaint by endowment assistant commissioner K Sulochana, informed Khammam Rural ACP Baswa Reddy.

In a statement here on Thursday he said that the accused have looted lakhs of rupees worth gravel ‘illegally’ and ‘conspiratorially’ from the government and temple lands at Jeellacheruvu village of Kusumanchi mandal.

The ACP said Sulochana lodged a complaint with the police against the accused. She submitted documentary evidence about illegal gravel mining in 79 acres of temple lands besides in 18.25 acres of land under survey numbers 332, 333, 334, 337, 338, 306 and 305.

The accused have mined 3.6 lakh metric tonnes of gravel worth Rs 61.29 lakh. A case under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 447 (criminal trespass), 379 (theft) read with IPC Section 34 (common intention to do a criminal act) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Chinna Venkanna, Konda Venkanna and Chintalapati Ramakrishna of Jeellacheruvu village were among the arrested by the police.