Rs 78 lakh seized in separate incidents in Mancherial

The cash was handed over to a static surveillance squad for further action. It is suspected that the funds belong to Raghunath Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:11 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Mancherial: Unaccounted cash of Rs 55 lakh was seized from a relative of BJP nominee from Mancherial Verabelli Raghunth Rao in Hajipur mandal centre on Monday night.

Mancherial Assistant Commissioner of Police B Thirupathi Reddy said that the receipt-less cash was seized from Madhavarapu Venkataramana Rao’s house following a tip. Rao failed to show relevant documents of the funds when police raided his house. The cash was handed over to a static surveillance squad for further action. It is suspected that the funds belong to Raghunath Rao.

Meanwhile, unaccounted cash of Rs 15.81 lakh was seized from Podeti Ravi Kumar and Bukya Laxman of Bheemaram mandal centre at Sunnabattiwada in Mancherial town on Tuesday night. Ravi and Laxman were said to be supporters of the Congress nominee from Chennur Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy.

Similarly, unaccounted cash of Rs 8. 17 lakh and polling slips were recovered from two leaders of the Congress in CCC of Naspur mandal on Tuesday.