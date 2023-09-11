Telangana Assembly elections: Eight aspirants apply for Mancherial BJP ticket

Mancherial: Eight aspirants applied for the ticket of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Mancherial Assembly constituency by the end of the last date for submitting papers on Sunday.

The applicants of the ticket for Mancherial segment included BJP district president Verabelli Raghunath Rao, senior leaders M Malla Reddy, Dr Vijay Raghunandan, Thula Madhusudan, Munna Raj Sisodia, Pulagam Thirupathi Gade Srinivas and student leader Thula Anjaneyulu. While Raghunath and Malla Reddy were strong contenders for the ticket, the applications from the others surprised many in the party.

The long list of the applicants for the ticket of Mancherial Assembly constituency, however, is likely to pose a challenge for the leadership of the party in selecting its nominee. The Bharatiya Janatha Yuva Morcha leader Patti Venkata Krishna dropped an application for the ticket of Bellampalli segment. He is facing stiff competition from aspirants such as Koyyala Emaji and Dr A Sridevi.

Soyam Bapu Rao’s son enters fray

Meanwhile, Soyam Venkatesh, the son of Adilabad MP Bapu Rao, submitted his application for the ticket of Boath segment. Venkatesh’s entry into the fray drew the attention of political analysts and parties. Until a few days back, Bapu Rao was thought to be in the fray from the Boath segment. BJP Girijan Morcha state vice president Sakati Dasharath, retired official Godru, Ade Monaji and Vijay Jadav were also vying for the ticket.

BJP Adilabad district president Payal Shankar was another frontrunner for the ticket of BJP. However, senior leader Suhasini Reddy, Vakulabharanam Adinath, Gangareddy, Vilas, Santosh Reddy and Kranthi Kumar have also applied for the ticket, making the selection of the candidate tough for the party. Ramesh Rathod, Bhukya Janu Bai, Harinaik, Bheem Rao and Satla Ashok are also expecting the ticket of Khanapur segment (ST).

At least two aspirants applied for the ticket of Chennur, Mudhole, Asifabad and Sirpur (T) Assembly constituencies each.