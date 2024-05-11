RTC employees instructed to refrain from wearing casual attire to work

Senior officials said lthough there is no official order in this regard, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar instructed all office employees to adhere to a formal dress code.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 08:05 PM

Hyderabad: From now on, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees will not be allowed to wear casual clothing like jeans and tees to work.

The RTC has issued directions on dress code to employees restricting casual wear.

Senior officials said lthough there is no official order in this regard, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar instructed all office employees to adhere to a formal dress code.

“The Managing Director has instructed employees not to wear casual wear like Jeans and T Shirts for work and advised to wear only formals. While RTC drivers and conductors wear Kakhi uniform, the other employees are coming to the Corporation and Depots in casuals,” said the official.

It is learnt that Sajjanar told the employees that RTC was a corporation and to maintain dignity at work place, it is advised that employees come in formals or uniform.