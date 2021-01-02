Rubath construction to start soon at Ajmer

Telangana State Wakf Board officials have submitted the detailed building plan of the guest house to the Ajmer Development Authority for approval.

Hyderabad: The much-awaited project of Telangana government, ‘Rubath’ (guest house) at the shrine of Hazrath Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer, will soon be grounded. The Telangana State Wakf Board officials have submitted the detailed building plan of the guest house to the Ajmer Development Authority for approval. The design and building plan was prepared by a noted architect from the city with inputs and specifications given by senior members of the Wakf Board and the officials of the Minority Welfare Department, Telangana.

Mohd Qasim, Chief Executive Officer, Telangana State Wakf Board said, “A few days ago I personally went to the Ajmer shrine and later met the officials of the Ajmer Development Authority. Documents and the plans of the project were handed over to them for approval.” The works would commence once a nod is received from the development authority there, he said. The guest house is proposed to come up on a 5,000 square yard land parcel. The State government had sanctioned a budget of Rs 5 crore for the Rubath to be constructed on the lines of the Rubath buildings in Saudi Arabia. The land parcel was purchased by the government from Ajmer Development Authority.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also directed us to speed up the works when we recently met him,” said Mohammed Saleem, Chairman, Telangana State Wakf Board. Lakhs of people irrespective of their faith from Telangana visit the shrine of Hazrat Moinuddin Chisti round-the-year. “The decision to construct a Rubath in Ajmer was taken as many complained of problems in finding a proper accommodation and also that available accommodations at the place were quite expensive. When the matter was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, he immediately agreed for it and had sanctioned the amount,” said Mohd Saleem.

