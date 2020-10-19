Rumours of Osmannagar tank breach spread panic among locals

As a precautionary measure the police posted a picket at the bund to prevent any mischief by unsocial elements.

By | Published: 9:44 am

Hyderabad: Residents of several colonies around Osmannagar near Barkas spent tense moments on Sunday night following rumours of a breach to the tank.

Anxious locals of Balapur, Venkatapuram, Salala, Barkas, Shaheennagar, Nabil colony and Baoum colony made frantic calls to the local municipal authorities and local public representatives. As a precautionary measure the police posted a picket at the bund to prevent any mischief by unsocial elements.

For the last fortnight around 200 odd houses have been inundated at Osmannagar tank following heavy inflows due to the rains. The residents have moved to the houses of their relatives.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .