Sufficient drinking water to meet needs of Hyderabad this summer

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Wednesday said that to meet the drinking water needs of the city, 270 MGD of water was being pumped every day.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:38 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: With adequate amount of water in Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects, there is sufficient water to meet the drinking water needs of Hyderabad this summer.

The water was being pumped from Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir and Akkampally Balancing reservoir through Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project, Phase I, II and III.

According to HMWS&SB, 1.38 TMC of water was supplied every month and on Wednesday, the water storage capacity of Nagarjuna Sagar was recorded at 157.61 TMC and on the same day last year, there was 188.95 TMC of water in it.