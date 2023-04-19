Hyderabad: 11 year-old boy drowns in swimming pool at Hafeezbaba Nagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

The victim Mohd Ghouse along with his friends went to Quadri swimming pool at Hafeezbaba Nagar for a swim

Hyderabad: An 11 year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at Hafeezbaba Nagar under Kanchanbagh police station limits on Tuesday night.

The victim Mohd Ghouse along with his friends went to Quadri swimming pool at Hafeezbaba Nagar on Tuesday midnight for a swim. After getting into the pool, the boy while playing around was drowned. As the swimming pool was reportedly crowded Ghouse’s friends failed to notice him missing.

“By the time it was realized that the boy had drowned it was late. The body of Ghouse was later retrieved from the swimming pool,” said an official of Kanchanbagh police station.

A case was registered against Quadri swimming pool management and investigation going on. The body after post-mortem examination was handed back to the family.