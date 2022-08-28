Ryots united to fight against Centre’s anti-farmer policies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:12 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Photo: twitter/TelanganaCMO The Farmers Unions resolved to follow the path taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and combine both political and agitations to address the long-pending issues of farmers. Further, the meeting condemned the Centre's irresponsible behaviour and anti-farmer policies

Hyderabad: The Farmers Unions on Sunday resolved to follow the path taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and combine both political and agitations to address the long-pending issues of farmers. They admitted to have ignored the politics which have a direct impact on their lives, as they focused on people’s movements alone.

Participating in the brainstorming session on farmers issues at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday, the farmers leaders from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal and other States felt that it was time for the farmers to realise the power of their vote which if cast for the right political party, could address their issues.

Further, the meeting condemned the Centre’s irresponsible behaviour and anti-farmer policies in the name of new farm laws, electricity meters to the motor water pumps, and export-import laws among others.

The Farmers Unions representatives emphasised the need to thwart the conspiracies to weaken the agriculture sector and hand it over to the corporate companies. They also resolved to protect the agricultural lands from the corporate forces. They appreciated the efforts of farmers from Punjab who pressurised the Narendra Modi government to repeal the contentious farm laws.

On the occasion, farmers from Tamil Nadu urged Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao to ‘save Indian farmers’ by preventing the anti-farmer government at the Centre from returning to power. They extended complete support to the Chief Minister in this regard.

The South Indian Farmers union leaders called for ‘One Nation-One Farmers Union’ to achieve the desired results. They opined that Chandrashekhar Rao can achieve a realistic India.

Further, the Farmers Unions representatives who toured the State, demanded for emulating Telangana’s farmers welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, uninterrupted quality power supply, irrigation water and other facilities across the country.

They termed the Dalit Bandhu scheme as a revolutionary initiative. They vowed to build a movement for development of sustainable villages with the inspiration from Acharya Vinoba Bave.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao felicitated the Farmers Unions leaders. Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashant Reddy, Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP Deevakonda Damodar Rao, MLC S Madhusudhanachary and MLAs attended the meeting.