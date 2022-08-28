Adopt ‘Telangana’ model agitation: KCR suggests farmers

(File Photo) Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao suggested farmers for putting up a united fight by combining Parliamentary method and the agitation method to ensure their welfare and to find a permanent solution to their long-pending issues

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gave a clarion call to farmers to adopt a ‘Telangana’ model agitation to find a permanent solution to their long-pending issues. He suggested for putting up a united fight by combining the Parliamentary method and the agitation method to secure the future of farmers and ensure their welfare.

On the second consecutive day on Sunday, the Farmers’ Unions meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan resolved to safeguard the agriculture sector by rejecting the anti-farmer policies of the union government. The meeting passed a resolution seeking Chandrashekhar Rao to lead the movement for unify farmers from the field level to take up a coordinated and well-planned fight against the anti-farmer policies. The Farmers Unions have decided to convene another meeting to finalise the guidelines, before taking the fight forward.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the farming was a way of life for farmers in the country and the governments must ensure the well-being of the farmers for development of the sector. “Unfortunately, farmers continue to face numerous challenges which remained unsolved even though we are celebrating the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence,” he said.

Farmers discussed the Centre’s anti-farmer policies and difficulties being faced by the agriculture sector especially farmers during the brainstorming session. They recalled various farmers’ movements since the Independence and their experiences, apart from emphasising the need to change the action plan in tune with the changing times. They urged Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao to prepare a blue print based on the meeting in order to initiate efforts to unite the farmers unions across the country.

The Chief Minister felt that farmers can achieve their aspirations and get their problems resolved by fighting unitedly and consistently. He cited the Telangana movement as the best example for the same and emphasised the need to change the action plan in accordance with the changing times by analysing the failures and achieved the final goal. “We must balance between the political and also the farmers’s movement to achieve the desired results,” he said.

Stating that the lives of farmers can be changed only through political action, Chandrashekhar Rao suggested for taking up a peaceful fight through the Parliamentary system. “Vote is an ultimate weapon in the hands of a common man. We must sensitise people and create awareness to involve them in our fight,” he added. He pointed out that the movements which were disconnected to the Parliamentary system, have failed.

The Chief Minister asked the farmers to play crucial role in the the farmers’ movement as well as the national politics. He stated that the farmers must be prepared for both agitation and politics wherever they are necessary. It has been decided that the farmers who participated in the meeting, will discuss the issues raised during their meeting with other like-minded farmers, after they return to their native States, to build a unified movement.

As part of the farmers movement, Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the need for consultations with scientists, economists, intellectuals, and journalists among others to come up with necessary guidelines and action plan. Apart from strengthening the farmers’ unions, he suggested for spreading the ideology in every nook and cranny of the country on the lines of the statehood agitation. It was also decided to establish State level offices for the farmers unions in all the States including Delhi and Hyderabad.

“Let us fight unitedly with a unified agenda. Farmers should get the top priority. Our fight is to get ‘Avval darja kisan’,” he added.