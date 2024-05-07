Rythu Bandhu assistance released for 6.65 lakh farmers just 2 weeks before ‘Vanakalam’ operations

The Finance Department released Rs.2,423 crore under the Rythu Bandhu head, the flagship programme of the previous BRS government which had paid the farmer 11 trenches of it with unfailing regularity.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 May 2024, 05:20 PM

Hyderabad: The crop investment support due for Yasangi farmers has been released just weeks before the Vanakalam operations were expected to take off. Giving into the pressure mounted by the BRS leadership over the failure of the government in extending the much needed timely support to farmers, the Finance Department released Rs.2,423 crore under the Rythu Bandhu head, the flagship programme of the previous BRS government which had paid the farmer 11 trenches of it with unfailing regularity.

Stating that it was a big victory for the farmers in the State, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during his campaign had said it would help cheer up the agriculture sector. “Unless you fight, you will not be able to realise your due,” he asserted.

The State has 6.65 lakh farmers with a land holding of five acres and more as against 62.34 lakh farmers owning less than five acres. Agriculture officials said the government had already paid Rs.5202 crore to farmers owning up to less than five acres. About 22.55 lakh farmers owning up to one acre land were paid the Rythu Bandhu assistance on priority for the Yasangi season.

A big cut is expected in the Rythu Bandhu budget for the Vanakalam instalment as the government intends to rename it as Rythu Bharosha by restricting it to “needy farmers”, officials said.