Telangana farmers uncertain over investment support with barely a month to go for ‘Vanakalam’

Many farmers are yet to receive the Rythu Bandhu assistance for the Yasangi season, which has almost come to a close.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 06:42 PM

Hyderabad: Farmers planning for the Vanakalam (Kharif) crop season, which is barely a month away, are still in the shadow of uncertainty in the State. The pre-monsoon operations that are intended to ensure timely sowing are all set to take off. But the air of confidence that marked the launch of the farm operations last year is missing this time around.

Farmers had pinned big hopes on the Congress government’s promise that the crop investment support under Rythu Bandhu scheme would be enhanced from Rs.10,000 per acre to Rs.15,000 per acre. The hike, as assured, is expected to come into effect during the Vanakalam season. But a majority of the farmers, in view of their experience with Rythu Bandhu payment for the Yasangi (Rabi) season, are uncertain of receiving timely assistance for Vanakalam.

Many farmers are yet to receive the Rythu Bandhu assistance for the Yasangi season, which has almost come to a close. They are sounding skeptical about receiving the much awaited assistance at this needy hour. The preparation of land, purchase of seed and fertilizer would involve huge expenditures. The timely disbursal of Rythu Bandhu would bail out many. Otherwise, they may need to look to private moneylenders for crop investment.

The farming community had erupted in celebration on June 25 last year as an amount of Rs.7,720 crore was released in one go by the previous BRS government for the crop investment support scheme. The timing of the Rythu Bandu remittances is important to ensure that government support fulfills the very objective of the programme. The Rythu Bandhu scheme implementation for Vanakalam 2023-24 witnessed an addition of five lakh farmers to the list of beneficiaries.

Besides them, some 1.5 lakh podu farmers owning some four lakh acres were extended the assistance. But this time, the numbers are likely to see a big decline as the scheme guidelines are likely to undergo a review.

The State government has claimed to have completed the Rythu Bandhu assistance payment to over 92 percent of the beneficiaries by March this year. But many of the farmers with land holdings ranging from five to six acres were still waiting for the assistance amounts to be credited to their accounts.

Farmers had incurred heavy crop losses due to untimely rains and hailstorms. Drought like conditions prevailed under both the Krishna basin and Godavari basin projects, which also wreaked havoc on standing crops. Adverse seasonal conditions impacted crops in a big way in many districts. They were all left disappointed, as the government has not paid any crop compensation so far. As per the initial estimates, crops in about 3000 acres were hit by rain.

But unofficial reports peg it to be over 10,000 acres. The compensation sanctioned was only Rs.15 crore. Though the Election Commission had accorded clearance for disbursing the compensation to the farmers, it could not be done so far by the department.

The Vanakalam season would be important for the farmer who suffered heavy losses in Yasangi. They are confident of making up for their losses in the ensuing season, as a normal monsoon has been predicted. However, the farmers are not sure whether the State government will keep its word.