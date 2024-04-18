Farmers sell paddy on spot to traders fearing untimely rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 07:15 PM

Hyderabad: Uncertain weather conditions coupled with practical challenges involving paddy storing have made Yasangi farmers vulnerable, forcing them to dispose of the stocks to traders immediately after harvest operations. Paddy ready for harvest and stocks close to the paddy purchase centre were exposed to rains in different districts including Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Kamareddy recently.

Isolated rainfall with thunder storms have been forecast for Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from April 18 to 21. Prompted by the cloudy weather conditions prevailing in parts of the State for the last one week, farmers were trying to dispose of their paddy as quickly as possible for fear of the stocks getting exposed to rain. They are looking at the traders to sell the paddy without further delay.

According to reports, private traders were way ahead in reaching out to the farmers. While the Civil Supplies Corporation could procure a little over four lakhs metric tons of paddy through paddy purchase centres so far, private traders are said to have managed to procure double the quantity in the last one month. Farmers, who are able to fetch better prices, are preferring to sell the stocks to the traders to minimize post harvest losses in case of heavy rains.

They are able to save in transportation by selling their produce to the traders. Even the payments are reportedly being made by them promptly for sought-after varieties such as Gangakavery, RNR and HMT. The traders are buying RNR variety offering as much as Rs.2400 per quintal. Other grade-A varieties were also fetching better price in the open market. They have been buying paddy with moisture levels even up to 30 per cent, though the price offered is considerably less.

The common varieties are offered less than Rs.1800 to Rs.1900 per quintal in the open market. Such varieties are being moved to the paddy purchase centres in expectation of the MSP. The Civil Supplies Corporation has purchased paddy worth about Rs.725 crore. The purchase centres in Suryapet witnessed heavy arrivals for the last four days, with farmers fearing that rains could wreak havoc.

Untimely rains had damaged paddy stocks on drying platforms causing heavy losses to the farmers last year.