S.A.L.T Stories: Natural Dye Handmade Exhibition now in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:00 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: An Exclusive Natural Dye Handmade Exhibition S.A.L.T (Sustain. Act. Live. Transform.) Stories, is being hosted by India Handmade Collective (IHMC) at Craft Council of Telangana located in Banjara Hills.

The IHMC was formed in November 2020 by a group of individuals working with artisan clusters, with an aim to improve sustainable practices in clothing.

This is the third edition of S.A.L.T. Stories, after events in Bengaluru and Chennai. The expo brings together the weavers and craftspeople from across the country who work with organic cotton and natural dyes under one roof.

The Hyderabad edition will focus on labels that use natural dyes. Handwoven and handspun textiles and garments for men, women and children, with a few other artisanal products, are showcased in the expo.

The three-day expo began on June 17 and will end on June 19. Blue Lotus, Porgai, KASKOM, Magan Khadi, MGGSS, Nature Alley, Khamir, Tula Organic Clothing, Gram Sewa Mandal, and Weaverbird are some of the brands to look out for.