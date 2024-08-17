Sabarmati Express derails near Kanpur, none injured

Twenty coaches of Sabarmati Express derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh. There were no casualties or injuries, authorities say. The train is suspected to have hit a boulder on the rail track, authorities say

By PTI Updated On - 17 August 2024, 08:43 AM

Sabarmati Express Derailed Near Kanpur

Lucknow: Passengrs of the Sabarmati Express train had a providential escape in the early hours of Saturday as 20 coaches of the train derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur, authorities said. None was injured.

North Central Railway (NCR) senior public relations officer Shashikant Tripathi told PTI that the accident occurred at 2.30 am. He said there is no report of loss of life or property. The train was going from Varanasi to Ahmedabad. Rescue and relief operations are underway. The train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen railway station.

“The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent,” a Railway Board official said.

Railway Board officials said that both the IB and UP Police are probing the involvement of miscreants or anti-social elements as prima facie it appears that the engine hit an object placed on track.

“We found a foreign material near the 16th coach of the train. Looking at the size of the damaged portion of cattle guard of the engine, it seems that the engine hit this foreign object and derailed,” the official said.

“We have protected the evidence. Both IB and UP Police are also working on it,” he added.

The official also said that on same track at 1:20 am, a Patna-Indore train crossed uninterrupted.

The passengers of the Sabarmati Express were sleeping when the train stopped after a loud noise.

“Shortly after the drain departed from the Kanpur railway station, we heard a loud noise and the coach started shaking. I got very scared but the train stopped,” one of the passengers Vikas told PTI video.

Vikas, who boarded the train from Varanasi and was headed for Ahmedabad, said that the train was moving at a very slow speed when it got derailed.

As the train halted, the passengers started pouring out of their coaches.

Majority of them sat near the railway track waiting for help and called their family members to inform them about the incident.

“The police came almost an hour after the incident. We are waiting with our luggage on the side of the adjacent railway track,” said another passenger.

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said, “Buses have been arranged for the passengers along with alternative arrangements for transportation and all passengers have been evacuated from the spot.” According to the Railways, seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment.

Also Read: Train accident averted in UP, thanks to track heat detection device

Tripathi said that buses were arranged to carry passengers from the accident site to the Kanpur Railway Station.

Besides, an eight coaches MEMU train departed from Kanpur to the accident site to carry passengers back to Kanpur so that further arrangements can be made to send them to their respective destinations, Tripathi said.

The Railways has issued the following helpline numbers:- Prayagraj: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, Kanpur: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323015, Mirzapur: 054422200097, Etawah: 7525001249, Tundla: 7392959702, Ahmedabad: 07922113977, Banaras City: 8303994411, Gorakhpur: 0551-2208088.

Besides, the following helpine numbers for Jhansi Rail Division have been released -: Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Jn) -0510-2440787 and 0510-2440790. Orai -05162-252206, Banda-05192-227543, Lalitpur Jn – 07897992404.