Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Anushka-Virat on new arrival

Sachin Wishes for 'Akaay' to Bring Endless Joy and Laughter on His Official X Account

By ANI Published Date - 21 February 2024, 12:50 PM

New Delhi: After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the arrival of their second child, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday congratulated the India batting talisman and Bollywood actress and said that it was a “precious addition” to their “beautiful family”.

Sachin took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, and hoped that the arrival of ‘Akaay’ would fill their lives with “endless joy and laughter”.

He added that Virat and Anushka Sharma would cherish these “adventures and memories” forever.

“Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here’s to the adventures and memories you’ll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ,” Sachin wrote on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kohli and Anushka took to their official social media handle and revealed the news of their newborn baby, Akaay.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka,” Kohli shared on his social media handle.

Kohli opted out of India’s ongoing five-match series against England earlier, citing personal reasons.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy.