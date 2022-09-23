| Sachin Tendulkars Vintage Six Against England Legends Takes Us Back To 1998

Sachin Tendulkar’s vintage six against England legends takes us back to 1998

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:09 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Opening the batting against England Legends, Tendulkar got off the mark through a single. In the over against Chris Tremlett, the right-hand batter went berserk as he smashed him for two sixes and a four.

Hyderabad: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turned back the clock as the 49-year-old smashed a blistering 40 runs off just 20 balls at a strike rate of nearly 200 against England Legends in the Road Safety World Series on Thursday. The legendary cricketer is currently leading the India Legends in the on-going series.

Post the second six, Tendulkar was seen dancing down the track and smashing it over the boundary fence.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with cricket lovers comparing it to Tendulkar’s innings at Sharjah in 1998, famously known as the “Desert Storm”. Some even demanded his return to India’s T20 World Cup team. Check out the reactions here:

Dear Team India! Let Virat Kohli bat at No.3. Because if you require a back-up opener for T20 World Cup, there’s one batting in Dehradun right now Still stepping out to quicks and hitting them for six#SachinTendulkar #RSWS #INDLvENGL — Aditya Bhattacharya (@aditya_bh16) September 22, 2022

At age 49, If He is in Pitch then he will dominate.🔥💥 God of Cricket for a Reason😎 #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/m0peYLEu8B — Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳FC (@CrickeTendulkar) September 22, 2022

The India Legends vs. England Legends match was reduced to 15 overs per side. India Legends batted first and scored 170/5. Tendulkar scored 40 runs, while Yuvraj Singh remained unbeaten on 31 off 15 balls.

England Legends were restricted to 130/6 in 15 overs, giving India Legends a 40-run victory. Rajesh Pawar took three wickets.